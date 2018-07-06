U.S. Golf Association rules DeChambeau can't use compass

Bryson DeChambeau is not allowed to use a drawing compass in future events, the U.S. Golf Association announced on Thursday.

Jun 23, 2018; Cromwell, CT, USA; Bryson DeChambeau reacts after missing his putt on the 17th green during the third round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

DeChambeau used one last month at the Travelers Championship, sparking the PGA Tour to ask for a ruling.

In a statement to the players, according to the Golf Channel, the USGA said DeChambeau would be in breach of Rule 14-3.

“The Rule prohibits a player, during a stipulated round, from using any artificial device or unusual equipment, or using any equipment in an abnormal manner, that ‘might assist him in making a stroke or in his play,’” the statement reads, in part.

DeChambeau claims the device helps him find “true pin locations” and said he had used it dating back to October 2016.

While the drawing compass has been ruled out, golfers are allowed to use a plain directional compass to gauge wind direction.

DeChambeau previously ran afoul of the USGA over the use of a center-shafted putter that the governing body declared was non-conforming in 2017.

—Field Level Media