DraftKings named PGA Tour's official betting partner

DraftKings was named the first official betting operator of the PGA Tour on Tuesday.

It’s an expansion of a relationship that began in July 2019, when the betting site became the official daily fantasy game of the PGA Tour.

DraftKings will now have the rights to use PGA Tour trademarks and to advertise within tour media and tour partner platforms. It will also have access to video for creating pregame and postgame betting programming.

“The PGA Tour couldn’t be more pleased with growing our collaboration with DraftKings,” said Norb Gambuzza, the PGA Tour’s senior vice president for media and gaming. “The growth in consumption and fan engagement we have seen over the last year in our DraftKings Daily Fantasy games has been tremendous. The expansion of the relationship to now include sports betting is a natural evolution and one which fully supports and promotes the PGA Tour’s objectives of reaching and engaging new segments of fans while introducing them to our players, tournaments and media platforms.”

According to Tuesday’s press release, golf has been DraftKings’ fourth most popular sport since the PGA Tour returned from its coronavirus-related break in June.

“DraftKings and the PGA Tour have continued to make history with the innovative additions to our agreement which began last year,” said Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer of DraftKings. “We are excited to further our relationship with the PGA Tour as their first Official Betting Operator as well. Golf has been an especially important outlet for fan engagement over these past few months, and this latest collaboration is a significant next step for both the golf and gaming industries.”

Fans can access DraftKings Sportsbook and PGA Tour DraftKings Fantasy Golf in legal states by visiting www.draftkings.com or by downloading the DraftKings app via iOS and Android.