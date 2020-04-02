Report: PGA Tour executive tests positive for coronavirus

A PGA Tour staff member tested positive for the coronavirus but is “feeling better” and anticipating a complete recovery, Golfweek reported Thursday.

Senior vice president of player affairs Ross Berlin confirmed his test results in an email to PGA Tour players and staff Wednesday night, according to the report.

After feeling sick and getting diagnosed with pneumonia, Berlin said he was tested on March 28 and received his result on Wednesday.

In the email obtained by Golfweek, Berlin said his last interaction with golfers and staff came on March 13, the day the Players Championship was canceled.

“In following recommendations from the CDC and guidance from our own medical advisor ... there should be no reason for concern about my interactions on March 13 because we are beyond the 14-day incubation period generally considered applicable to the virus,” he wrote.

Berlin has worked for the PGA Tour for most of the last two decades, according to Golfweek.

“While I don’t relish the title of the first (and to this point, only) PGA Tour staff member to be diagnosed, rest assured that I’m feeling better and self-quarantining at home,” he wrote. “I’ll be tested again next week and anticipate a full recovery.”

—Field Level Media