Report: FedEx Cup changes in the works

The PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup would undergo major structural changes under plans being finalized by the PGA Tour, according to The Associated Press.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 25, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; View of the FedEx Cup trophy and the Tour Championship trophy during the final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The changes would entail awarding a cash bonus to the regular season’s three leading players, with a prize of $3 million going to the top player.

Additionally, a new scoring format for the Tour Championship would decide the FedEx Cup champion.

The scoring format wouldn’t involve points when a champion is decided in the final playoff event at East Lake in Atlanta. Instead, the No. 1 player would start the Tour Championship at 10-under par, with the starting scores of the other 30 players based on their spot in the standings. The player who starts at No. 30, then, would have four rounds to recoup the 10-stroke deficit

The winner of the FedEx Cup will receive a bonus that is expected to exceed what is currently a $10 million prize

The Associated Press’ sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because the tour has made no public announcements and there remain some points to figure out.

One of those points is the end of the regular season.

The Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C., has marked the end of the regular season since 2007. That tournament has determined the top 125 players to qualify for the playoffs an retain full PGA Tour status.

At a Player Advisory Council meeting last week, the possibility came up of ending the season the prior week at the FedEx Invitational in Memphis, Tenn.

That is still to be decided.

Some changes already have been announced for 2019. Beginning next year, the playoff events will drop from four to three. The Northern Trust will rotate between Liberty National in Jersey City and the TPC Boston, followed by the BMW Championship and then the Tour Championship. The field is reduced each week, leaving 30 players in Atlanta.

