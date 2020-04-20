Former PGA commissioner Finchem elected to HOF

FILE PHOTO: PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem attends a news conference during the 2015 Presidents Cup golf tournament in Incheon, South Korea, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Former PGA commissioner Tim Finchem was named to the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Finchem joins the 2021 class that includes Tiger Woods and Marion Hollins.

Finchem is the third tour commissioner elected to the Hall, joining Joseph Dey and Deane Beman. He was selected from the contributor category.

“It is the greatest honor to be elected to join golf’s most legendary players and contributors in the World Golf Hall of Fame,” Finchem said. “I am especially proud to stand alongside one of the world’s all-time greats, Tiger Woods, in the Class of 2021 and look forward to what will be an exciting year ahead.”

Finchem served as PGA commissioner for 22 years and expanded from four tours to six with prize money on those tours exploding from $91 million to more than $400 million.

“Tim Finchem’s vision and leadership have made an indelible impact on the game of golf over the past 25 years,” Jay Monahan, PGA Tour commissioner and World Golf Foundation board chairman, said in a news release. “His enshrinement into the World Golf Hall of Fame will forever stand as a testament to his tireless dedication and contributions, but more importantly, so will the countless lives — whether those are the players on the PGA Tour and beyond, millions of First Tee participants, or charitable organizations around the world — impacted by his life’s work.”

—Field Level Media