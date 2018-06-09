PGA star Fowler gets engaged to pole vaulter-turned-model Stokke

PGA star Rickie Fowler is off the market.

Rickie Fowler of the U.S. chips onto the first green as his girlfriend Allison Stokke watches during the par 3 contest held on the final day of practice for the 2018 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

So is viral pole vault star turned fitness model Allison Stokke, for that matter.

Fowler popped the question to Stokke on a beach Friday, with fellow pro Justin Thomas there to document the moment (she said yes, by the way.)

“Today is National Best Friend Day so I wanted to lock mine down...I WON!!,” an Instagram post by Fowler read, showing a photo of Fowler on bended knee in front of Stokke.

June 15, 2017; Erin, WI; USA; Rickie Fowler and his girlfriend, pole vaulter Allison Stokke, leave the course after Fowler completed the first round for the U.S. Open golf tournament at Erin Hills Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rick Wood/Journal-Sentinel via USA TODAY Network

Stokke, then 17, was an unwitting internet phenomenon in 2007 when photos of her at a high school track meet were published online to a salacious response. The photographer who took the photos sought to have them taken down, but they had been widely disseminated already.

She continued competing through college and, later, in national events, but began fitness modeling for Nike and other apparel companies in 2015.

Thomas and Fowler are both scheduled to play in next week’s U.S. Open.

—Field Level Media