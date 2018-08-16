Fowler confirms injury, will skip first playoff event

Rickie Fowler announced that he will skip next week’s The Northern Trust to let his injured oblique injury heal.

Aug 12, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Rickie Fowler putts on the 10th green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Fowler reportedly played through the injury the past two tournaments, and he admitted after the third round of last week’s PGA Championship that he would need time off to allow the condition to improve. He led after the first round at Bellerive Country Club but ultimately finished in a tie for 12th.

Fowler said an MRI on Tuesday confirmed a partial tear in his right oblique and that his focus is on getting completely healthy in time for next month’s Ryder Cup in France.

“My team and I feel like it’s best not to play next week in the Northern Trust,” Fowler wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. “I will be back healthy and competitive ASAP for the FedEx Cup and more than ready for the Ryder Cup!!”

The Northern Trust is the first leg of the FedExCup Playoffs. Fowler is currently 17th in the FedExCup points race.

The top 100 players qualify for the Dell Technologies Championship Aug. 31-Sept. 3, with the field getting cut to the top 70 players for the BMW Championship the following week. The top 30 players then will compete for the FedExCup title in the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta from Sept. 20-23.

The Tour Championship ends just five days before the start of the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris on Sept. 28.

—Field Level Media