PGA pauses, then resets Genesis Open first round

February 14, 2019; Pacific Palisades, CA, USA; Standing water on the second course fairway during a stoppage in play in the first round of the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The first round of the 2019 Genesis Open was underway with 30 golfers on the course before weather caused a suspension of play Thursday morning.

The PGA Tour announced that none of the tournament’s first 50 minutes will count, with the scores being reset when play resumes at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. Play was suspended until at least 4 p.m. ET.

The last time a round was reset on the PGA Tour was the third round of the 2013 Dell Technologies Championship.

Thursday’s first round began on time at 9:40 p.m. ET, with 10 groups starting their rounds before the suspension.

Phil Mickelson, coming off a win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, had an adventurous first hole, hitting into three bunkers on the par-4 10th hole before he holed out a shot from the sand to save a par that will no longer count.

—Field Level Media