Golf Glance

FILE PHOTO: Aug 12, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Brooks Koepka poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

PGA TOUR

LAST WEEK: PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka)

THIS WEEK: Wyndham Championship, Aug. 16-19

Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C. (Par 72, 7,127 yards)

Purse: $6 million (Winner: $1.08 million)

Defending Champion: Henrik Stenson

Television: Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

This is the final tournament before the start of the FedExCup Playoffs, with the top 125 players in the standings qualifying for the first event. All of the players ranked between Nos. 122-135 are in the 156-player field other than Lucas Glover (No. 133). ... Sergio Garcia (No. 131) is playing for the fifth consecutive week as he attempts to qualify for the playoffs. The Spaniard missed the cut at all four majors in 2018 and has failed to reach the weekend in seven of his past 11 worldwide starts. Garcia has dropped to a season-low 25th in the world rankings. Garcia and Bill Haas (No. 150) are among 13 players to have qualified for the playoffs in each season. ... Four players qualified for the playoffs at the Wyndham in 2017: Martin Flores, Rory Sabbatini, Harold Varner III and J.J. Henry. ... Stenson set the tournament scoring record at 258 last year. He is skipping the Nordea Masters in his home country of Sweden to defend his title. ... The late Jarrod Lyle, who passed away last week after a lengthy battle with leukemia, last competed on Tour at the Wyndham.

NEXT WEEK: The Northern Trust, Paramus, N.J.

LAST WEEK: OFF.

THIS WEEK: Indy Women in Tech Championship, Aug. 16-19

Brickyard Crossing Golf Club, Indianapolis (Par 72, 6,456 yards)

FILE PHOTO: Aug 11, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Henrik Stenson hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the continuation of the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Purse: $2 million (Winner: $300,000)

Defending Champion: Lexi Thompson

TV: Thursday-Friday: 12-2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday: 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

The inaugural event in 2017 was a 54-hole tournament. It has been extended to 72 holes this year. ... Thompson, who did not play in the Women’s British Open two weeks ago due to personal reasons, led or shared the lead after all three rounds in 2017. ... Top-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn is in the field. She leads the LPGA Tour in money earned in 2018 ($2.16 million), scoring average (69.44), top-10 finishes (12), birdies (327) and is also leading the Rolex Player of the Year and the Race to the CME Globe standings. ... Thompson leads the Tour with 12 eagles. ... The average age of the winners on Tour this season is 24.45.

NEXT WEEK: CP Women’s Open, Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

Champions Tour

LAST WEEK: OFF.

THIS WEEK: DICK’s Sporting Goods Open, Aug. 17-19

En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Par 72, 6,974 yards)

Purse: $2.05 million (Winner: $307,500)

Defending Champion: Scott McCarron

TV: Friday: 6-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel — tape delay); Saturday-Sunday: 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)

McCarron birdied the final three holes to earn a one-shot victory over Kevin Sutherland last year. ... Sutherland’s 59 in the second round of the 2014 event remains the only sub-60 round in Champions history. ... McCarron has four top-five finishes in major tournaments this year and is one of six players in the top 10 of the Charles Schwab Cup in this week’s field. ... Miguel Angel Jimenez makes his first start since winning The Senior Open Championship, while Kenny Perry is coming off his victory at the 3M Championship. ... The defending champion of the DICK’s Sporting Goods Open, which began in 2008, has never finished in the top 10 the following year. The best finish was Bart Bryant’s T14 in 2015. ... Gibby Gilbert (77) and Gibby Gilbert III (52) will become the first father-son tandem to play in the same Champions event. ... Two-time PGA Tour event winner Dudley Hart will make his Champions debut after turning 50 on Aug. 4. Jimenez (2014 Mitsubishi Electric Classic) is the last player to win in his Champions debut.

NEXT WEEK: Boeing Classic, Sammamish, Wash.

—Field Level Media