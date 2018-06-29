Tiger surges up leaderboard, Hossler holds mid-day lead at Quicken

Beau Hossler shot a 4-under-par 66 to move into the lead after the morning portion of Friday’s second round in the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Md., but one of the biggest moves came from the game’s biggest name.

Jun 29, 2018; Potomac, MD, USA; Beau Hossler plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of The National golf tournament at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

After opening with an even-par 70 on Thursday, Tiger Woods shot 65 on Friday to move to 5-under par for the tournament and sit among the top 11 when he exited the course.

Woods, who began on the 10th hole, had an active back nine with four birdies and two bogeys. Then he got rolling with birdies on Nos. 2, 3 and 5.

His best highlight likely came on 18, when he holed out a chip shot from 98 feet for a birdie 3. He finished the round needing 27 putts.

“They’re going to start falling eventually and today they did,” said Woods, who has struggled most with his putter heading into this week.

Woods is a two-time winner of this tournament when it was held nearby at Congressional, where he served as host.

Jun 29, 2018; Potomac, MD, USA; Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the ninth green during the second round of The National golf tournament at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Hossler’s 4-under 66 came with birdies on four of the final five holes. That pushed him to 9-under at the tournament’s midway mark.

Zac Blair moved to 7-under for the tournament after shooting 66. His lone bogey came on the final hole.

Kevin Streelman produced the morning’s top score with 62. He rose to a fifth-place tie at 6-under par heading into the clubhouse. Streelman started on the backside and was 5-under through five holes, including an eagle on the par-4 14th.

Streelman is tied with C.T. Pan (67), John Huh (64) and Marc Leishman (67).

Joel Dahmen was poised to be among the leaders until late struggles. He settled for a 69 with bogeys on Nos. 15, 16 and 18 for his only non-pars on the back nine. He’s at 5-under for the tournament.

First-round co-leader J.J. Spaun shot 73, 10 shots worse than his opening round, to fall to 4-under. Andrew Landry, the other first-round co-leader, was among those with an afternoon tee time Friday.

—Field Level Media