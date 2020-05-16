Former PGA pro Gonzalez dies at 59

Former PGA Tour golfer Ernie Gonzalez has died. He was 59.

Gonzalez reportedly died on Friday. The PGA Tour said Gonzalez died in a Chicago hospital due to causes related to Alzheimer’s disease.

The left-handed Gonzalez turned pro in 1983 and scored one career victory, winning the rain-shortened Pensacola Open in 1986. He finished 68th on the money list that season with $124,548.

In 1988, he dropped to 207th on the list — making just $14,135 — and began playing sparingly through 1998. He played in Korn Ferry Tour tournaments from 1999-2010.

Gonzalez played in one Champions Tour event in 2011 after turning 50 but he missed the cut at the Senior Open Championship in Surrey, England.

Gonzalez was a native of Chula Vista, Calif., located just south of San Diego.

—Field Level Media