Koepka 'shaken' after errant ball leaves fan bloodied

An errant Brooks Koepka drive on the sixth hole at Le Golf National left a spectator with blood pouring near her eye and receiving emergency medical attention on Friday.

Sep 28, 2018; Paris, FRA; USA golfer Brooks Koepka tees off on the seventh hole during the morning Fourballs Session at Le Golf National. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Koepka was playing with Tony Finau against Europe’s Justin Rose and Jon Rahm in the opening session of Ryder Cup play and struggled with his shot afterward. Koepka and Finau won the match on the 18th hole after Rahm and Rose both ran into trouble.

Koepka, who won the PGA Championship and U.S. Open this year, ran to the area to check on the woman before she was taken away with a bandage over her right eye.

“I haven’t gotten an update,” Koepka said, noting he was praying the fan had not been blinded, per The Sun. “I actually just asked in the locker room, and nobody knew. So I have no idea what’s going on.

“It doesn’t feel good, it really doesn’t. You feel terrible for them.”

Koepka gave the woman a signed glove in apology.

“I’m sure we’ll get an update on her in the next — whenever we leave here, but hopefully she’s doing good,” Koepka said during a meeting with reporters after the round.

His tee shot on the next hole also narrowly missed spectators.

—Field Level Media