October 2, 2018 / 3:26 AM / in an hour

Report: Koepka's shot costs spectator an eye

2 Min Read

An errant tee shot hit by Brooks Koepka at the Ryder Cup on Friday hit a female spectator who said she lost sight in her right eye.

Sep 28, 2018; Paris, FRA; United States golfer Brook Koepka plays his shot from the sixth tee during the Ryder Cup Friday morning matches at Le Golf National. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

“It happened so fast, I didn’t feel any pain when I was hit,” Corine Remande, 49, told AFP. “I didn’t feel like the ball had struck my eye and then I felt the blood start to pour. The scan on Friday confirmed a fracture of the right eye socket and an explosion of the eyeball.”

The incident occurred on the first day of competition at the par-4 sixth hole at Le Golf National near Paris. Remande went to the hospital for treatment, and Koepka, 28, a promising player on the PGA Tour who has already won three majors, apologized and signed a glove for the injured spectator.

“You don’t want to hit anybody in the face, especially not a woman, and it’s not a good feeling,” Koepka said.

Doctors initially said the injury was not serious. After winning the morning four-balls Friday with partner Tony Finau, Koepka said, “I felt terrible. I just wanted to get out of there, so I’m glad Tony was able to chip in and leave. At first I didn’t know, but someone shouted, ‘You hit someone,’ and I turned around and you’re thinking, ‘Oh, (bleep), I did it again.’”

Koepka has had his share of accidentally hitting fans with errant shots.

“It’s not a fun feeling, and I probably do it way more than I should,” he said. “It seems just about every week we’re hitting somebody and, you know, it’s unfortunate because you’re never trying to. It’s hard to control a golf ball and especially for 300 yards. A lot of times, the fans are very close.”

Remande might pursue legal action to help cover medical costs, she told AFP.

—Field Level Media

