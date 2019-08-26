Koepka claims second consecutive PGA Player of Year award

FILE PHOTO: Aug 16, 2019; Medinah, IL, USA; Brooks Kopeka chips to the 14th green during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Medinah Country Club - No. 3. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Brooks Koepka has claimed PGA of America Player of the Year honours for the second consecutive year, edging the newly crowned Tour Championship winner Rory McIlroy, the PGA of America said on Monday.

Koepka, winner of three titles this season including a successful defence of his PGA championship crown, finished with 84 points.

The 29-year-old American also topped the PGA Tour money list, pocketing $9.68 million in prize money.

McIlroy, PGA of America Player of the Year in 2012 and 2014, also had a hat-trick of victories, with the Northern Irishman winning the Players Championship, Canadian Open and Tour Championship, for 78 points.

Patrick Cantlay and Gary Woodland were a distant third on 42 points.