Koepka ties course record with 63 at TPC Sawgrass

Brooks Koepka wasn’t even sure he’d be able to tee it up at The Players Championship.

May 10, 2018; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Brooks Koepka plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, all he did was shoot a 9-under 63 to tie the course record at TPC Sawgrass — highlighted by an albatross on No. 16 where he holed out on his second shot from 208 yards.

The 2017 U.S. Open champion came oh-so-close to setting the course mark but his 12-foot birdie putt on 18 lipped out.

Making just his third start since missing nearly four months due to a wrist injury, Koepka aggravated the injury on the driving range Wednesday when a golf cart drove in front of him, forcing Koepka to check his swing. He had an MRI exam and said he was not sure if he would tee it up until he arrived at the course Thursday.

Koepka said the wrist was feeling better but not 100 percent after shooting a 2-under par 70 in the first round.

The eighth player to shoot 63 at TPC Sawgrass, Koepka finishes the tournament at 11-under 277.

Webb Simpson, who leads the tournament at 19-under after three rounds, also matched the course record on Friday to take a commanding lead in the tournament.

