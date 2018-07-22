Lincicome fires 1-under-par 71 but misses cut at Barbasol

LPGA Tour player Brittany Lincicome missed the cut at the Barbasol Championship, but she proved Saturday that she can compete with anybody.

Jul 21, 2018; Nicholasville, KY, USA; Brittany Lincicome hits her tee shot on 12th hole during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament at Keene Trace Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Lincicome, who received a sponsor’s exemption to play in the tournament, shot a 1-under-par 71 in the second round as a growing gallery of fans followed her across the course. She finished the tournament at 5-over-par 149 after shooting a 78 in the opening round.

The 32-year-old is only the sixth female golfer to compete in a PGA Tour event. The others are Babe Didrikson Zaharias, Shirley Spork, Annika Sorenstam, Suzy Whaley and Michelle Wie.

“It was cool just to be inside the ropes with the guys,” Lincicome told reporters. “It’s been a dream come true playing in this event. ... The memories of being out here, I’ll remember forever.”

Lincicome opened her second round with bogeys on holes four and five, followed by three straight birdies on holes six, seven and eight. Her back nine included four bogeys, two birdies and an eagle on the par-5 17th hole as she drained a shot from 116 yards.

“Right when I hit it, I thought I hit it a little short,” she said. “I thought it was going to spin back a little bit on me. Then when it landed I was like, OK, it’s on top, and then it rolled back and I was like, oh my gosh, I mean, the highlight of my week. So cool.”

Inclement weather Friday forced the second round of the tournament to be suspended before Lincicome got underway. She began the round just before 8 a.m. ET on Saturday morning.

—Field Level Media