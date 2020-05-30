Golf: Canada's Mackenzie Tour shuts down season

Canada’s Mackenzie Tour canceled its upcoming season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Border restrictions, mandatory 14-day quarantines for visitors and gathering restrictions all contributed to the league’s decision announced Friday.

“We’ve weighed all of our options and concluded that it is not feasible to play this summer,” Mackenzie Tour Executive Director Scott Pritchard said in a press release. “With the safety of the communities we play in mind, as well as the well-being of our players, sponsors, tournament-organizing committees, volunteers and golf course staff, we came to the realization that this is the best decision for everyone involved.”

The Mackenzie Tour’s eighth season had been scheduled to begin this week at the Canada Life Open in Vancouver, the first of a record 13 events on the schedule.

—Field Level Media