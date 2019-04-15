Woods draws TV crowd, despite early Masters start

Golf - Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 14, 2019 - Tiger Woods of the U.S. celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the 2019 Masters. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tiger Woods’ victory at The Masters also delivered strong TV ratings.

CBS Sports started its Sunday telecast five hours earlier than normal, at 9 a.m. ET, due to weather-shifted tee times. The final round became the highest-rated morning sports golf broadcast in at least 34 years (since metered market ratings began) with a 7.7 overnight rating/21 share.

Combined with an encore presentation, the final round combined for a 11.1 rating, which would be the best for the final round of The Masters since 2010, when Phil Mickelson won and Woods finished tied for fourth as he returned from a scandal that began with him driving into a fire hydrant.

Because of the early start, though, the live rating was the lowest for the final round of the Masters since 2004 (7.3). As it was, the 7.7 rating was still the best for any round of golf since last year’s final round in Augusta, Ga.

The live telecast peaked from 2:15-2:30 p.m. ET with a 12.1 rating as Woods earned his fifth green jacket — first since 2005 — and his 15th major title. It’s the highest peak rating for the Masters since 2013, according to CBS.

A rating is the percentage of homes watching a program out of total number of TV homes. Share is percentage of televisions in use.

