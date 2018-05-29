Tiger Woods paired with Rose, Dufner for Memorial Tournament

Tiger Woods will be paired with the defending tournament champion and the PGA Tour’s hottest player when he tees off in the Memorial Tournament on Thursday.

May 13, 2018; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Tiger Woods putts on the 16th green during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A five-time Memorial champion heading back to Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, for the first time since 2015, Woods will play the opening two rounds with Jason Dufner and England’s Justin Rose.

Dufner posted a three-shot win last year in the Memorial, while Rose is coming off a dominant victory Sunday in the Fort Worth (Texas) Invitational at Colonial Country Club.

Woods was the Memorial champion in 1999, 2000, 2001, 2009 and 2012. The only events he has won more often are the Bridgestone Invitational (eight times), the Arnold Palmer Invitational (eight), the Farmers Insurance Open (seven), the Buick Invitational (six) and the WGC-American Express Championship/CA Championship/Mexico Championship (six times).

In his latest tournament, Woods tied for 11th at the Players Championship. The 42-year-old has appeared in eight events this year after recovering from back problems, and his best results were a tie for second at the Valspar Championship and a tie for fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Rose won the Memorial title in 2010.

The other featured pairings at Muirfield Village on Thursday and Friday:

Dustin Johnson, Australia’s Jason Day, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy

Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson

Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler

—Field Level Media