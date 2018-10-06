Mickelson rips Ryder Cup course setup

Phil Mickelson lost both of his Ryder Cup matches last week, including the clinching singles showdown against Francesco Molinari.

Golf - 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National - Guyancourt, France - September 30, 2018 - Team USA's Phil Mickelson during the Singles REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Back on home soil, Mickelson quietly licked his wounds, until Thursday.

Following the first round of the Safeway Classic in Napa Valley, Mickelson pulled no punches as he described the “almost unplayable” rough at Le Golf National in Paris and vowed he wouldn’t bother playing courses like that in the future.

“The fact is they had brutal rough, almost unplayable, and it’s not the way I play,” Mickelson said, per Golf Digest. “I don’t play like that. And here (at the Safeway Classic) I can miss the fairways, I can get shots out of the rough up on the green and it’s playable.”

Mickelson teamed with Bryson DeChambeau for a foursome match against Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren, losing 5 & 4 in a match that had threatened to be even more of a blowout.

In singles play, he conceded to Molinari after hitting his tee shot into the water on the 16th hole. That gave the Europeans the clinching point in the biennial event.

“I’m 48,” Mickelson said. “I’m not going to play tournaments with rough like that anymore, it’s a waste of my time. I’m going to play courses that are playable and that I can play aggressive, attacking, make a lot of birdies, style of golf I like to play.”

Mickelson opened with a 65 in the first round of the Safeway Classic, the first event of the 2018-19 season. He followed it with a 3-under 69 on Friday to head into the weekend in a three-way tie for second at 10-under.

—Field Level Media