Legendary Nicklaus reveals he battled COVID-19

Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus revealed Sunday that he tested positive for the coronavirus in March.

FILE PHOTO: Honorary starter Jack Nicklaus of the U.S. tips his cap before his tee off during the ceremonial start before first round play in the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Nicklaus also said his wife Barbara contracted the coronavirus and added that both of them have recovered.

“We were very, very fortunate, we were very, very lucky,” Jack Nicklaus said on CBS. “Barbara and I are both of the age — both 80 years old — that is at-risk age.”

Jack Nicklaus shared his experiences with COVID-19 during the broadcast of the Memorial Tournament, an event he founded. CBS golf announcer Jim Nantz interviewed Nicklaus during a rain delay.

Jack Nicklaus said he and his wife were in self-isolation in Florida from March 13 to April 20.

“Barbara was asymptomatic. I had a sore throat and a cough. It didn’t last long,” Jack Nicklaus said.

Overall, Jack Nicklaus tested positive four times for the coronavirus and Barbara had three positive tests.

Jack Nicklaus, who recently tested positive for the antibody, said it would depend on the golfer on whether there is a handshake after Sunday’s round.

“If the winner wants to shake hands fine,” Nicklaus said. “But I wouldn’t want to put him in that position. I can’t give it to him so we’ll see what he wants to do.”

Jack Nicklaus won a record 18 Grand Slam events during his Hall of Fame career.

—Field Level Media