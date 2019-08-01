Golfer Olesen arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

FILE PHOTO: Jul 20, 2019; Portrush, IRL; Thorbjorn Olesen watches his tee shot on the 5th hole during the third round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Portrush Golf Club - Dunluce Course. Mandatory Credit: Ian Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

European Ryder Cup golfer Thorbjorn Olesen was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and other crimes, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

Olesen was arrested Monday at Heathrow Airport in London following his alleged actions on a British Airways flight from Memphis, where he played last weekend in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

The Independent reported he allegedly sexually assaulted a sleeping female passenger. The report also said he was drunk, verbally abusive and urinated in the aisle of first-class cabin of the plane.

He was arrested at the gate and released several hours later, according to the Independent.

Fellow European golfer Ian Poulter also was aboard the flight. His agent, Paul Dunkley, told the newspaper that Poulter fell asleep and didn’t know what happened until police took Olesen into custody.

Olesen finished tied for 27th place in Memphis with a 3-under 277 for the tournament. The 29-year-old Dane is ranked No. 62 in the world and has five career victories on the European Tour but is winless on the PGA Tour.

