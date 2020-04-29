Olympic golf qualifying extended

Golfers will have until June 2021 to qualify for the delayed Tokyo Olympics.

The International Golf Federation and International Olympic Committee announced Wednesday that the qualifying window for the 60-person field has been pushed back to June 21, 2021 for men and June 28, 2021 for women.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the start of the Olympic Games was postponed to July 23, 2021.

“Having received from the IOC confirmation of the dates for when the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be held and the qualification principles, the fairest and most equitable way to determine the qualifying athletes was to align the previous qualification system with these new dates,” IGF executive director Antony Scanlon said in a news release.

.”.. We remain fully committed to providing safe and fair golf competitions and a memorable experience for our athletes when these Olympic Games are held in 2021.”

The men’s field will be based on the Official World Golf Ranking and the women’s field will be drawn from the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

At the end of the qualifying period, the top 15 players will be eligible for the Olympics. Each individual country can have up to four players, if they are all inside the top 15. Otherwise the limit is two players per country.

—Field Level Media