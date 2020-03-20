Golf rankings frozen with McIlroy, Ko on top

FILE PHOTO: Mar 12, 2020; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Rory McIlroy tees off on the 5th hole during the first round of the 2020 edition of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The Official World Golf Rankings and Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings have been paused while golf events are on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The governing boards of both groups said Friday that player rankings are frozen and reflect play through March 16.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland is atop the OWGR rankings, followed by Spain’s Jon Rahm and a trio of Americans — Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson.

On the women’s side, South Korean Jin Young Ko is No. 1. Behind her are Nelly Korda, Sung Hyun Park of South Korea, Japan’s Nasa Hataoka and American Danielle Kang.

The PGA has postponed or canceled all tour events through May 17. The LPGA on Friday postponed or canceled all events through May 3.

—Field Level Media