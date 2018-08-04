Tiger, Rory paired at PGA Championship

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are paired for the first two rounds of the PGA Championship next week.

The same group was combined at Riviera at the Genesis Open earlier this year.

Among other noteworthy groupings, 2018 major winners Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari will be in the same group. Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm are also grouped.

Woods, McIlroy and Thomas tee off Thursday at 9:23 a.m. ET, five hours before the Rose-Spieth-Rahm group, at the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.