Major golf returns to Texas with PGA of America move

Major championship golf is coming back to Texas. On Tuesday, the PGA of America announced it would be moving its headquarters from south Florida to Frisco, Texas, and bringing with it the promise of the 2027 and 2034 PGA Championships.

The majors will be played on one of two 18-hole championship courses to be built as part of a $520 million development in the Dallas area. The move is slated for summer 2022, which is when the two golf courses, a nine-hole short course and practice areas are expected to be finished. The project is also set to include a 500-room hotel and massive conference center.

However, the first major tournament slated for Texas is the 2023 Senior PGA Championship. The PGA of America has committed to bringing to the area two Senior PGA Championships, two Women’s PGA Championships and possibly a Ryder Cup. The PGA, based for four decades in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., initially plans to employ at least 100 people at its new headquarters.

“Our move to Frisco will be transcendent for the PGA of America,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh in a statement. “Everything great starts with a dream. This is the beginning of a bold, new journey as we bring together world-class partners in a world-class location — to deliver innovative and differentiated experiences for our nearly 29,000 PGA Golf Professionals, golfers of all abilities and our staff.”

The last major in Texas was the 1969 U.S. Open in Houston, won by Orville Moody at Champions Golf Club. Texas has been considered too hot to host a PGA Championship, a problem that goes away in 2019 when the major moves from August to May.

—Field Level Media