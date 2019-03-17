Tiger closes with 69 at The Players

Mar 17, 2019; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Tiger Woods on the ninth green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Finishing his round just as the leaders were teeing off, Tiger Woods closed with a 3-under-par 69 at The Players Championship on Sunday.

It was Woods’ only sub-70 round of the week, and he finished the tournament 6-under par following rounds of 70, 71 and 72 the first three days.

Woods got his final round started in the right direction with a birdie on the par-5 second hole. He added two more birdies on Nos. 4 and 7, making the turn in 3-under 33. He picked up one more on the par-5 11th hole, but gave the shot back with a bogey on No. 14.

He avoided another potential blowup on the famed 17th hole when his tee shot stopped on the front fringe of the island green. Woods, who put two balls in the water in posting a quadruple-bogey seven on the hole Friday, was able to get up and down to save par.

Woods also parred the final hole to close out his tournament.

Woods said this week that the neck injury that forced him to skip the Arnold Palmer Invitational is no longer an issue, but he has yet to commit to either of the lead-up tournaments to The Masters — next week’s Valspar Championship or the WGC-Match Play event the following week.

—Field Level Media