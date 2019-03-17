Tiger feels 'close' after carding 69 in TPC final round

Finishing his round just as the leaders were teeing off, Tiger Woods closed with a 3-under-par 69 at The Players Championship on Sunday.

Mar 17, 2019; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Tiger Woods chips on the ninth hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

It was his only sub-70 round of the week. He finished the tournament at 6-under par after rounds of 70, 71 and 72 the first three days at TPC Sawgrass Stadium in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

“I felt like I was playing well,” Woods said after his round Sunday. “My score didn’t really indicate that going into the final day, but I was hitting the golf ball well and I’m frustrated at lipping more putts out than I think I have in a very long time. Just one of those weeks where just nothing really got rolling enough to get me going.”

Woods got his final round started in the right direction with a birdie on the par-5 second hole. He added two more birdies on Nos. 4 and 7, making the turn in 3-under 33. He picked up one more on the par-5 11th hole, but gave the shot back with a bogey on No. 14.

He avoided another potential blowup on the famed 17th hole when his tee shot stopped on the front fringe of the island green. Woods, who put two balls in the water in posting a quadruple-bogey seven on the hole Friday, was able to get up and down to save par.

“I was close to getting over the hurdle and getting things rolling, and unfortunately I made a seven over at 17 (on Friday),” Woods said. “I missed a few putts that I could have very easily got the momentum going that could have gotten me on a run.”

Woods also recorded a par on the final hole to close out his tournament.

Woods said this week that the neck injury that forced him to skip the Arnold Palmer Invitational is no longer an issue and he will next play in the WGC-Match Play at Austin, Texas, in two weeks as he takes aim at The Masters on April 11-14.

“I’m guaranteed to play three (rounds at the WGC-Match Play) instead of when I played it was only one guaranteed, so that’s kind of nice knowing that I’ll be able to get at least three good rounds in, possibly more if I play well, and that’s basically like a tournament,” Woods said.

—Field Level Media