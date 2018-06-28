Golf: Landry jumps to early lead at Quicken Loans

Andrew Landry shot a 7-under-par 63 by avoiding much trouble, and he holds the lead among the first wave of golfers to finish in Thursday’s first round in the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Md.

Jun 28, 2018; Potomac, MD, USA; Andrew Landry of the United States hits his approach shot on the eighth hole during the first round of The National golf tournament at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Billy Horschel is second at 6 under. Starting on the back nine, his lone bogey came on No. 17.

Jun 28, 2018; Potomac, MD, USA; Tiger Woods plays from the fairway on the first hole during the first round of The National golf tournament at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Mexico’s Abraham Ancer sits third at 5 under, while Ryan Armour is at 4 under, with his only bogey also coming on the 17th hole.

India’s Anirban Lahiri had four consecutive birdies on the front side from Nos. 2 to 5, then after 12 consecutive pars suffered his only bogey on No. 18 and was left at 3 under.

Landry started on the back nine and posted birdies on four of his first six holes. He played with a morning tee time and was without a bogey, posting the top score despite hitting only nine of 14 fairways.

The 30-year-old former University of Arkansas golfer recorded his only PGA Tour victory in the Texas Open in April. In that tournament, his worst score came in the opening round.

The other half of the field had afternoon tee times. That list includes Tiger Woods, who’s a two-time winner of this tournament when it was held nearby at Congressional, where he served as host.

Stewart Cink, coming off a tie for second place last weekend at the Travelers Championship, made an early run before settling for 2 under. He went 2 over across his final 11 holes.

Defending champion Kyle Stanley shot 71 in a round that included five bogeys and four birdies.

—Field Level Media