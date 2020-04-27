Romo taking part in 54-hole fundraising tourney

FILE PHOTO: Dallas Cowboys' Tony Romo throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during their NFL football game at Wembley Stadium in London, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and other Dallas-area pros and amateurs will participate in a 54-hole fundraising tournament this week to benefit caddies affected by COVID-19.

The event will be held from Tuesday through Thursday at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas. Details of the Maridoe Samaritan Fund Invitational were confirmed Monday by ESPN.

“We’re a caddie-only club, and our caddies have not been working because of COVID-19,” managing member Alison Morrison said. “We thought, why don’t we have a little bit of a match, so to speak, sharpen our blades, put on a 54-hole, social distancing event. Leave the pins. No rakes in bunkers. Let’s play for them, basically. And within a day, I had 24 members who said yes.”

A total of 72 players each paid a $250 entry fee to compete. Players will compete in threesomes and will be required to carry their own bags or use a pull cart.

Professional golfers in the field include Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler and Harry Higgs. Amateur entries include Romo and former NBA guard Deron Williams.

—Field Level Media