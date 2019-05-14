Ex-Cowboys QB Romo fails to qualify for U.S. Open

FILE PHOTO: May 10, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Tony Romo smiles after chipping onto the ninth green during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament at Trinity Forest Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Romo failed Monday in his quest to qualify for the U.S. Open.

Three days after the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas, his third PGA Tour event, Romo failed to move on at a local U.S. Open qualifier at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

He shot a 3-over-par 74 on Monday — four strokes higher than the cut line to advance.

Romo has played three PGA events via sponsor exemptions, something the U.S. Open does not hand out. The 39-year-old retired NFL star has tried many times to qualify, advancing to sectional qualifying in 2010, when he withdrew while still an active player in the NFL offseason.

The current CBS NFL analyst told ESPN that he will try to play next in the Mid-Amateur and Northeast Amateur over the summer. He also hopes to play the American Century Championship at Stateline, Nev., in July, a tournament he won last year.

