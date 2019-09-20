Romo enters Safeway Open despite possible NFL conflict

FILE PHOTO: May 10, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Tony Romo smiles after chipping onto the ninth green during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament at Trinity Forest Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Romo, who enjoys moonlighting as a golfer, would miss work at his day job if he makes the cut at the Safeway Open next week.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, now an NFL television analyst for CBS Sports, accepted a sponsor’s exemption into the event at Silverado Country Club in Napa, Calif.

Should he make the cut, he would be forced to miss his CBS assignment calling the Vikings-Bears game in Chicago on Sept. 29. If he misses the cut, he would fly to Chicago on Sept. 28 to do his normal pregame preparation, according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.

CBS executives signed off on Romo’s golf excursion after refusing to do so in similar circumstances last year, Marchand reported. The network told Marchand it has a backup analyst ready to fill in for Romo if necessary, but it wouldn’t reveal who that person is.

Romo’s PGA Tour record likely gives CBS confidence that the sub won’t be necessary.

Romo, 39, has played in three events on the top-level tour and has yet to come close to making a cut, winding up 38 shots over par through six rounds. However, he has won each of the past two American Century Championship celebrity tournaments in Stateline, Nev., and he owns an impressive amateur golfing resume.

According to Marchand, Romo is making around $3 million this year in the final season of his CBS contract, and he figures to attract other suitors when he becomes a television free agent in the offseason.

—Field Level Media