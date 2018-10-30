Wise named PGA Tour rookie of the year

FILE PHOTO: Aug 26, 2018; Paramus, NJ, USA; Aaron Wise (USA) tees off on the 13th hole during the final round of The Northern Trust golf tournament at Ridgewood Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

(Reuters) - Aaron Wise was named the PGA Tour’s rookie of the year on Tuesday after posting four top 10 finishes, including his first career win at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

The 22-year-old resident of Las Vegas was one of eight rookies to qualify for the FedExCup playoffs but the only one to advance to the season-ending TOUR Championship.

Also a runner-up at the Wells Fargo Championship, Wise beat Austin Cook of the United States and Japan’s Satoshi Kodaira, who were the only other PGA Tour rookies to collect wins.

“On behalf of the PGA Tour, our congratulations to Aaron Wise on being voted PGA Tour rookie of the year,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan in a statement.

“For Aaron to have won on the PGA Tour, the Web.com Tour and Mackenzie Tour before the age of 22 is remarkable, and qualifying for the TOUR Championship as a rookie proved there is no stage too big for him.”

The rookie of the year is voted by the PGA Tour’s membership and is open to those who have played in at least 15 FedExCup events during the season.