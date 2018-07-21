Rose fires 64 at Open to get back in contention

Justin Rose is making the most of surviving to play the weekend at the Open Championship.

Golf - The 147th Open Championship - Carnoustie, Britain - July 21, 2018 England's Justin Rose during the third round REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Rose only made the cut by making a birdie on Friday’s final hole, but came out Saturday and shot a 7-under par 64 to climb into the top 10 during the early wave.

That 64 matches the Carnoustie course record for The Open.

“I felt like it was a beautiful morning to play golf,’’ Rose said, per ESPN. “I felt like it was an opportunity to score well out there. The greens were somewhat receptive, obviously, and the pins weren’t as tough as maybe the first couple of days. I felt like it was a typical setup for a moving day today. So it was nice to make that move.

Rose birdied the very first hole Saturday to continue his momentum from Friday, then held steady until he had another on the par-5 sixth hole.

He really came alive after the turn, making birdie on Nos. 10, 13, 14, 17 and 18 to cap his bogey-free round.

The 37-year-old Rose is seeking his second major victory. He won the U.S. Open in 2013.