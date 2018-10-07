Snedeker maintains three-stroke lead at Safeway Open

Brandt Snedeker finished strong to shoot 3-under-par 69 on Saturday and maintain a three-stroke lead through three rounds of the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa North in Napa, Calif.

Snedeker is at 16-under 200 for the event.

Snedeker shot 7 under on Friday to lead by three entering the third round, but he was much quieter for most of Saturday, sitting even through 15 holes after two birdies and two bogeys. But Snedeker then sank birdies from 3 and 7 feet on Nos. 16 and 17, respectively, before draining a 32-footer on No. 18 for his third straight.

Kevin Tway sits alone in second after shooting a bogey-free 68. He is the only player to shoot 68 or better in all three rounds.

South Korea’s Sungjae Im (69) is at 12 under in third, with Bill Haas (67) in fourth. Four players are tied for fifth at 10 under.

Phil Mickelson, who began the day in a three-way tie for second, shot 2-over 74 and slipped into a tie for 15th at 8 under for the tournament. His round was marred by three bogeys and a double at No. 8.

Two-time defending champion Brendan Steele is tied for 35th at 6 under after shooting 72.

—Field Level Media