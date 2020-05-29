Tiger Woods docuseries coming to HBO in fall

FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods tees off the 9th hole during the final round of the Zozo Championship, a PGA Tour event, at Narashino Country Club in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Japan October 27, 2019, in this photo released by Kyodo. Kyodo/via

Tiger Woods is the latest sports superstar to be the subject of an upcoming television documentary.

HBO will air the documentary later this year, journalist Armen Keteyian told the Burst Your Bubble podcast. Keteyian was the co-author of the best-selling 2018 biography of Woods.

Per Golf.com, Keteyian said the Woods docuseries will be four hours, spread over two episodes. Matthew Hamachek and Matthew Heineman are the project’s principal directors, and Keteyian and Jeff Benedict, his co-author, are executive producers.

“I can tell you that it’s scheduled to come out in the fall,” he said on the podcast. “Don’t be surprised if it airs right around the Masters in November. If you are HBO, that’s the smartest and best place to do it. I can tell you this, I have seen it now several times, including this morning when I watched the final two hours. It’s a fabulous job.”

The Woods profile follows “The Last Dance,” a 10-part series documenting the final season of Michael Jordan’s tenure with the Chicago Bulls that concluded this month on ESPN.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and ESPN announced last week that the network will air a nine-part documentary series in 2021 focusing on Brady’s nine Super Bowl appearances.

A camera crew followed Kobe Bryant in his final season with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015-16, filming him and teammates in locker rooms on the road and at home, in the training room, at practice and on the team plane.

The videos have started to be edited for a future documentary, and Bryant reviewed the work in progress and gave his input before his death in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

