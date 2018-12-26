Report: Tiger, Phil to play 'The Match' in 2019, '20

FILE PHOTO: Nov 23, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Tiger Woods reacts to his putt on on the 14th green during The Match: Tiger vs Phil golf match at Shadow Creek Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Mickelson beat Tiger Woods in “The Match” last month, but Woods could have his chance to top Mickelson in 2019.

Golf Digest reported Wednesday that the two golfers actually signed a three-year contract to play head-to-head matches through 2020. Golfworld, however, said the format could differ, with Mickelson and Woods teaming up against another pair of golfers, or each one pairing with another player and headlining the twosome.

The two met Nov. 24 at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas, and Mickelson took the $9 million winner-take-all purse in 22 holes. It isn’t known if play will return to Shadow Creek, or if Mickelson and Woods will meet elsewhere.

Woods, 42, and Mickelson, 48, have combined for 123 PGA Tour victories.

Turner Sports put together “The Match” and sold pay-per-view packages at $19.95 per customer. Golfworld reported that about 1 million customers subscribed to the event, but technical difficulties forced Turner to refund their money.

—Field Level Media