Tiger commits to first two legs of FedExCup playoffs

Tiger Woods has committed to play in the first two events of the FedExCup playoffs, the PGA Tour confirmed Tuesday.

Woods now is scheduled to play in The Northern Trust and in the Dell Technologies Championship next month.

Woods’ entry to The Northern Trust Aug. 23-26 at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J., was considered a mere formality as the 42-year-old attempts to qualify for the United States Ryder Cup team. The Dell Technologies Championship will be held Aug. 29-Sept. 3 at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

Woods currently sits at No. 20 in the U.S. team standings, with the top eight spots to be determined on points following next week’s PGA Championship.

Three additional spots will be named by captain Jim Furyk following the Dell tournament, with the final spot scheduled to be announced after the BMW Championship, slated to be completed on Sept. 9.

Woods also sits at No. 47 in the FedExCup standings, with the top 125 players qualifying for the first leg of the playoffs. He is entered in this week’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, and will play in the season-ending playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Following four back procedures, Woods embarked on his latest comeback while ranked No. 656 in the world entering 2018. He is now ranked 50th.

He has played in The Northern Trust four times and never finished lower than a tie for 38th. In his only previous visit to Ridgewood, he tied for12th after sharing the first-round lead in 2010. The New Jersey event was held at Liberty National in Jersey City in 2013, when Woods tied for second.

Woods is a two-time FedExCup champion (2007, ‘09).

