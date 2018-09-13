FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
September 13, 2018 / 4:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Woods to play at Bahamas invitational

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods announced he will compete in the invitation-only tournament he will host in the Bahamas later this year.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 10, 2018; Newtown Square, PA, USA; Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Aronimink GC. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Hero World Challenge will be played Nov. 29-Dec. 2 at Albany Golf Resort in New Providence, Bahamas.

Only 18 players will take part. Rickie Fowler won the event last year.

“The Hero World Challenge has evolved into a global event highlighting the world’s best golfers year after year,” Woods said. “We are very excited to continue growing the Hero World Challenge at Albany.”

Woods finished in a tie for ninth place last year as he began his comeback from spinal fusion surgery.

This year, Woods has six top-10 PGA Tour finishes, including a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship in August and a sixth-place tie at the British Open in July.

His last tour victory came in 2013.

The 72-hole event has a $3.5 million purse and a $1 million first-place prize. Official World Golf Ranking points are awarded in the tournament, which benefits the TGR Foundation, Tavistock Foundation and Bahamas Youth Foundation.

The tournament will begin just days after Woods’ $9 million, winner-take-all match against Phil Mickelson, set for Nov. 23 in Las Vegas.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.