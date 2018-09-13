Woods to play at Bahamas invitational

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods announced he will compete in the invitation-only tournament he will host in the Bahamas later this year.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 10, 2018; Newtown Square, PA, USA; Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Aronimink GC. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Hero World Challenge will be played Nov. 29-Dec. 2 at Albany Golf Resort in New Providence, Bahamas.

Only 18 players will take part. Rickie Fowler won the event last year.

“The Hero World Challenge has evolved into a global event highlighting the world’s best golfers year after year,” Woods said. “We are very excited to continue growing the Hero World Challenge at Albany.”

Woods finished in a tie for ninth place last year as he began his comeback from spinal fusion surgery.

This year, Woods has six top-10 PGA Tour finishes, including a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship in August and a sixth-place tie at the British Open in July.

His last tour victory came in 2013.

The 72-hole event has a $3.5 million purse and a $1 million first-place prize. Official World Golf Ranking points are awarded in the tournament, which benefits the TGR Foundation, Tavistock Foundation and Bahamas Youth Foundation.

The tournament will begin just days after Woods’ $9 million, winner-take-all match against Phil Mickelson, set for Nov. 23 in Las Vegas.

—Field Level Media