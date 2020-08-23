Tiger encouraged after year-low 66 at The Northern Trust

Aug 23, 2020; Norton, Massachusetts, USA; Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 9th hole during the final round of The Northern Trust golf tournament at TPC of Boston. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods teed off early Sunday at TPC Boston without a chance to win The Northern Trust, but his round gave him just the boost he needed heading into the next few weeks of play.

Woods shot a 66, his lowest round of the year. On the strength of his iron play, Woods birdied the first four holes, adding two more birdies to go with a bogey on the front nine to finish 5-under par for the day.

Even after a bogey on the par-3 8th hole, Woods came back with a dandy iron shot on No. 9 to leave him with a short putt for a birdie.

He next will play at the BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Ill., and he was encouraged after Sunday’s round.

“Today was good,” the 44-year-old said. “Today I thought was good all the way around. I hit a lot of good shots. My body feels pretty good.”

Sunday’s 66 was Woods’ lowest round since shooting a pair of 64s when he won the Zozo Championship in October 2019. His previous low score of 2020 came earlier this month at the PGA Championship in San Francisco, where he closed with a 67 in one of the three tournaments he’s played since the tour’s restart in June.

He shot a 73 on Saturday and finished The Northern Trust at 6-under par 278.

“I haven’t really played that much,” Woods said. “This has been a very different year for all of us, and that’s one of the things that we’ve all had to make adjustments, and for me, I’m just now starting to get into the rhythm and flow of competing and playing again. Hopefully it gets better.”

—Field Level Media