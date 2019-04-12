Tiger's agent weighs in on future televised specials

The agent for Tiger Woods said talks are ongoing for future televised appearances and hinted that the first is likely to be in Japan this fall, according to ESPN.

FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods of the U.S. tips his hat after putting on the 18th green to finish 2-under par during first round play of the 2019 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

“We are in pretty deep discussions about doing that and Japan would be ideal to do the first one,’’ Steinberg said, per the report. “It might not be a traditional head-to-head match. It might be something more unique.”

Woods is currently playing in the Masters, where he is trying for his fifth green jacket and first since 2005.

“We haven’t put together what the field will look like,” Steinberg added. “How big would the field be? What type of format would they play? The exact date? We’d like to do it around the first-ever PGA Tour event in Japan.’’

The Zozo Championship, the first official PGA Tour event in Japan, will be held in Tokyo Oct. 24-27. That is followed on the PGA Tour schedule by events in South Korea and China.

It was revealed in early April that Woods would take his match-play prowess on the road — again — in a series of matches set to stream on GolfTV’s over-the-top (OTT) platforms, according to Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav.

Zaslav announced the news while speaking at the CAA World Congress of Sports at Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, Calif., and said one match is already planned for Tokyo and most of them will take place outside of the United States.

GolfTV was announced last year as part of a long-term partnership between Discovery and the PGA Tour. In November 2018, Discovery secured a multi-year deal with Woods to provide exclusive content for the international streaming service, which launched in January.

Zaslav cited Woods’ made-for-TV spectacle, “The Match,” with Phil Mickelson last Thanksgiving weekend as inspiration for the GolfTV series. The event, hosted by Turner Sports as a pay-per-view event on its B/R Live platform, logged 750,000 unique users.

—Field Level Media