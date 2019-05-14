Reports: Woods sued over bartender's drunk-driving death

May 13, 2019; Farmingdale, NY, USA; Tiger Woods plays from the fairway on the ninth hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bethpage State Park - Black Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods is facing a lawsuit from the family of a bartender who worked at one of his restaurants following the staffer’s death in a drunk-driving accident, multiple media outlets reported Monday.

The parents of Nicholas Immesberger allege that their son, whom they allege had a “habitual problem” with alcohol, had been overserved after he stayed and had drinks following a work shift at The Woods, a restaurant in Jupiter, Fla., owned by the 15-time major champion and run by Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Harmon.

After ending his shift on Dec. 10, 2018, Immesberger allegedly stuck around and drank to the point of intoxication before the 24-year-old was allowed to drive home. He later died after losing control of his car and swerved across three lanes of highway traffic before going airborne and landing in a grassy patch, according to Florida Highway Patrol, per the Palm Beach Post.

At the time of the crash, Immesberger’s reported blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at .256.

The lawsuit alleges that Woods “was directly responsible for ensuring that his employees and management ... were not over serving its employees/customers.”

Woods, 43, has not publicly commented about the incident or the suit filed in Palm Beach County. Woods is scheduled to play this weekend in the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black, his first tournament since winning his fifth Masters title in April.

