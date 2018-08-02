Report: Tiger, Phil head-to-head slated for November

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will reportedly meet in a multi-million dollar showdown Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas.

Sources told ESPN’s Mike Greenberg that the golf legends will go head-to-head at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas on either Nov. 23 or 24. The purse has not been finalized, but $10 million is the figure that previously had been disclosed.

Woods, 42, and Mickelson, 48, are longtime competitors dating back to their days playing junior golf in Southern California. Their relationship was frosty in their early years on the PGA Tour but has thawed as they have gotten older, partially because of their involvement in the United States teams for the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup.

“It’s a ridiculous amount of money,” Mickelson told Golf.com last month about the potential match. “No matter how much money you have, this amount will take both of us out of our comfort zone.’’

According to PGA statistics, Woods has lifetime tour earnings of $112.2 million, 79 tour wins and 14 majors titles. Mickelson’s career earnings are $87.6 million, with 42 tour victories and five majors championships to his credit. These figures do not include the considerable amount of money both have earned through endorsements throughout their careers.

