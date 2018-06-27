Looking for change, Tiger Woods tries new putter

Looking to shake things up after struggling with his putting of late, Tiger Woods was spotted with a new putter at practice Tuesday ahead of this weekend’s Quicken Loans National.

Jun 15, 2018; Southampton, NY, USA; Tiger Woods walks through the rough to the ninth green during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills GC - Shinnecock Hills Golf C. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Woods was seen testing a mallet-style TaylorMade Ardmore 3 putter during a practice round at TPC Potomac in Maryland. The equipment is a change from the Anser-style blade putters he’s used throughout his career, including a Scotty Cameron model he’s used to win 13 of his 14 major championships.

“I’m trying something out,’’ Woods told reporters. “The way I’ve been putting, I wanted to look for a change. That’s all it is. It rolls good. You never know.’’

Woods is considering the change after missing the cut at the U.S. Open and tying for 23rd at the Memorial Tournament, two events where struggles with his short game proved costly.

Woods said he spent a week in the Bahamas testing putters before singling out the Ardmore 3. He mentioned that he’s entered previous events with multiple putters in his bag, though that doesn’t mean he’s always used them.

“I’m really going to give it a good test today and tomorrow because it’s not on Bermuda (grass),” Woods said. “This is very different. I just want to see how it rolls out here and put it through its paces.”

Woods has an endorsement deal to play with TaylorMade’s clubs, though he said the decision to potentially utilize the new putter is “at my discretion.”

“If I find something that helps me play better, so be it. If it doesn’t, then it’s not going in the bag,” he said.

The Quicken Loans National begins Thursday.

