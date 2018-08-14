Woods adds BMW Championship to playoff schedule

Another sign that Tiger Woods is the healthiest he has been in several years: He keeps committing to playing more future tournaments.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 12, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The latest addition to the schedule of the 14-time major champion is the BMW Championship, Woods’ agent confirmed to GolfChannel.com on Tuesday.

The tournament will take place Sept. 6-9 at Aronimink in Newton Square, Pa., in the third leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Woods had already announced his plans to play in the first two playoff events — the Northern Trust and the Dell Technologies Championship.

Woods has not competed at the BMW since tying for 11th in 2013 when the event was held at Conway Farms in Lake Forest, Ill. The course had played host to the Quicken Loans National in 2010 and 2011.

Woods’ striking revival this year — including his second-place finish in last weekend’s PGA Championship — has lifted him to 20th in the FedEx Cup standings, automatically qualifying him for each of the first three playoff tournaments. If Woods remains in the top 30 of the rankings after playing the BMW, he would also clinch a spot in the penultimate Tour Championship.

Aronimink plays host to BMW Championship for the first time, and if the 42-year-old Woods competes in the event, it would add to an increasingly busy schedule for the former world No. 1 golfer who returned to the PGA Tour in 2018 after recovering from his fourth back surgery.

Playing the BMW would mean Woods would play five tournaments in a six-week stretch, with additional possibilities later next month including the Tour Championship from Sept. 19-23 and a Ryder Cup appearance — if he gets chosen as a captain’s pick — from Sept. 28-30 at Le Golf National outside Paris.

—Field Level Media