Reports: Woods skipping Honda Classic for second straight year

FILE PHOTO: February 14, 2020; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Tiger Woods hits from the fourteenth hole tee box during the second round of the The Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods has decided not to play in next week’s Honda Classic, passing on the event near his South Florida home for the second straight year, according to multiple media reports.

There was no commitment from Woods by the 3 p.m. ET deadline Friday to play at Palm Beach Gardens’ PGA National. He also passed on joining the field at this week’s WGC-Mexico Championship.

On Sunday, Woods hinted at what his future schedule would look like after his last-place finish (11-over-par 295) at the Genesis Invitational among players who made the cut.

“I was just off, it happens,’’ said Woods, who has been bothered by a “stiff” back. “I’m off and I got a chance to have the week off this week (passing on the WGC-Mexico Championship) and do a little prep, a little practicing, some training, be at home and all positive things.’’

Beside the Genesis, Woods has played in only one other official event in 2020 — the Farmers Insurance Open, where he tied for ninth. If his back improves, the Jupiter Island resident could possibly be ready for the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship before defending his title at the Masters on April 9-12.

His last victory on the tour came at the inaugural ZOZO Championship in Chiba, Japan, in October, when he tied Sam Snead’s PGA Tour record of 82 career titles.

—Field Level Media