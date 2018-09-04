DeChambeau climbs to No. 7 in world

Bryson DeChambeau climbed to a career-high No. 7 in the official world golf rankings following his victory at the Dell Technologies Championship.

Sep 3, 2018; Norton, MA, USA; Bryson DeChambeau hits his approach shot to the 17th green during the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship golf tournament at TPC of Boston. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

DeChambeau began 2018 ranked No. 99, and entered the top 50 for the first time following a tie for third at the RBC Heritage in April. He has continued his steady climb up the world rankings through a strong summer, punctuated by consecutive victories to begin the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

DeChambeau is assured of holding the No. 1 spot in the FedEx Cup standings when the Tour Championship begins at East Lake in Atlanta later this month.

Dustin Johnson retained the No. 1 world ranking with his tie for seventh at TPC Boston, extending his margin over Brooks Koepka, who finished one spot back in a tie for eighth.

The top six remained unchanged, with Justin Thomas at No. 3, followed by Justin Rose, Jon Rahm and Francesco Molinari, who skipped the Dell Technologies Championship to rest. No. 8 Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day and Tommy Fleetwood were all leapfrogged by DeChambeau.

Tiger Woods remained at No. 26 with his T24 on Monday. He enters this week’s BMW Championship at No. 25 in the FedEx Cup standings. The top 30 after this week will qualify for East Lake.