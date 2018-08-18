Snedeker on top after third round suspended at Wyndham

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Brandt Snedeker took a rosy outlook after a rather dismal afternoon — in terms of the weather — at the Wyndham Championship.

Aug 18, 2018; Greensboro, NC, USA; Brandt Snedeker hits his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Snedeker will carry a three-shot lead into the final day of the tournament, but he’ll have plenty of work left to do Sunday.

“Still got a lead, that’s all positive,” he said.

Snedeker shot 2under par for seven holes in a storm-interrupted third round Saturday at Sedgefield Country Club.

Play was halted, so 30 golfers must complete the third round before the fourth rounds begins.

There was a delay of almost 3 1/2 hours prior to the announcement that there would be no more shots Saturday. Tour officials have adjusted the schedule for Sunday, with play beginning at 8 a.m. ET for the resumption of the third round.

The final round will start at about 11:15 a.m., with threesomes going off the first and 10th tees. The leaders will start at 1:15 p.m.

“Twenty-nine (holes to play),” Snedeker said. “That’s going to be a long day. I’ve got to be real smart.”

Snedeker said he has played as many as 36 holes in a day on the PGA Tour when weather-related issues have scrambled schedules.

“I think the good news about (this) will be the adrenaline will take over so the fatigue factor won’t be an issue,” he said.

Brian Gay is second at 13 under, shooting 6 under for 12 holes Saturday.

Gay made one of the biggest moves, while other stayed in contention.

“Unfortunate to get called in,” Gay said. “Just birdied (No.) 12 to go 6 under, and I was looking forward to hoping to get the round in.”

Trey Mullinax also saw a big jump, reaching 12 under by going 4 under through 12 holes on the round.

D.A. Points, Keith Mitchell and C.T. Pan of Taiwan are also at 12 under with incomplete rounds.

Points, who was in the final pairing with Snedeker, was even par for the day through six holes as he had yet to finish the seventh hole. Points must win the tournament in order to advance to next week’s FedEx Cup playoffs.

Past champions Ryan Moore and Spain’s Sergio Garcia are among the group at 11 under with work still to do in the third round. Ryan Armour and Michael Thompson are the others, with Thompson the only one to finish his round.

Snedeker is trying for what would be nearly a wire-to-wire victory. He began play Thursday morning, shooting a course-record 59. Though he dropped from the top spot briefly Friday, he has seemed to be in control most of the way.

Snedeker had birdied the second and fifth holes in his third round.

He said he’ll adjust his strategy after assessing the situation once the third round is complete.

“See where I am after third round,” he said. “Somebody’s going to make a run and go really low and my job is to try to match that as best I can.”

Snedeker, a former Vanderbilt golfer, won this tournament in 2007 as a rookie, but that was the last year it was contested at Forest Oaks Country Club.

The best completed round of the day was the 7 under turned in by Thompson. That pushed him to 11 under for the tournament. He posted an eagle on the par-5 15th hole as part of his 30 on the back side.

Defending champion Henrik Stenson of Sweden was at 1 over for the round through 13 holes, slipping out of contention at 6 under for the tournament.

Play was halted at 3:27 p.m. ET, with thunder rumbling in the distance.

PGA Tour officials announced that play would resume at 5:15 p.m., but after players warmed up another storm approached and the delay was extended.

