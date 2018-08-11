Wallace ace puts him on PGA leaderboard

ST. LOUIS (Reuters) - Englishman Matt Wallace popped up onto the PGA Championship third round leaderboard in spectacular style on Saturday, carding an ace at the 232-yard, par three 16th.

Aug 11, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Matt Wallace hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Pulling a five-iron from his bag, Wallace watched as his shot hit the green, took two hops and rolled straight into the cup triggering a massive roar that washed over Bellerive Country Club.

A smiling Wallace celebrated as he walked up the fairway then dug the ball out of the hole, kissed it and tossed it into the crowd.

The hole-in-one moved Wallace onto the first page of the leaderboard leaving him two-under on the day with two to play and five-under for the tournament.